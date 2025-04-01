Schools urged to add some colour to World Autism Day

Primary, secondary, and pre-schools throughout Clare have been urged to host a non-uniform on World Autism Day in aid of Ennis Voices for Autism.

EVA has sent a letter to all schools inviting them to organise a fundraising colours day for their students next Wednesday, April 2.

Since the United Nations General Assembly designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007, the UN has worked to promote the full realisation of human rights and fundamental freedoms for autistic individuals, ensuring their equal participation in society.

World Autism Day is an annual event to encourage everyone to raise public awareness and acceptance of Autism.

EVA is a voluntary group that provides information and practical supports to children with Autism and their families. The group organises free and subsidised activities such as weekly one-to-one swimming lessons, cycling, physical activities, use of Ennis Gymnastics Club, children’s play centre, horse riding and summer surfing.

These activities are specially tailored for children with Autism to meet their needs in a sensory-friendly environment. EVA has also subsidised activities for children with Autism that were organised by primary schools.

Funding for these activates comes from donations that EVA receives from members of the public and some grants, which is greatly appreciated by parents of children with Autism.

The public system is struggling to meet the needs of children with Autism and there are often lengthy waiting lists for the initial Autism assessment.

Following an Autism diagnosis, there can be a significant struggle to obtain public services. Private therapies are very limited and can be beyond the financial reach of many families.

EVA is delighted to once again is delighted to partner with Clare schools to mark annual World Autism Day. All donations from the no uniform day would be greatly appreciated by Clare children with Autism.

EVA Secretary, Gearoid Mannion said the latest fundraiser for the group is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to promte Autism awareness and acceptance among school children of all ages and their parents.

“We have seen recent reports of a significant increase in the number children and adults receiving a diagnosis of Autism, so this makes it all the more important for us to continue our work to improve understanding and insight into the wonderful world of neurodiversity.

“In recent years, funds raised from this particular initiative have actually been returned to a selection of primary schools to assist them with their summer-programme previously known as July Provision for children with special needs,” he said.

At the time of writing, 25 schools will be participating in the no- uniform event: St Anne’s School, Ennis, Kilnaboy National School, Ennis Educate, Broadrord and Kilbane National School, St Mochullas NS Tulla, Tuamgraney National School, Scariff National School, Whitegate National School, Stonehall National School, Ballyea, Scariff Playschool, St Tola’s National School Shannon, Mullagh National School, Little Harvard’s Motesorri, Scoil na Maighdine Mhuire, Inch National School, Kilkishen National School, Glór na nÓg Preschool Kilkishen, St Aiden’s National School Shannon, Little Acorns Shannon, Toddle Inn Creche Shannon, Connolly National School, Connolly Pre School, Gaelscoil Ui Choimin Kilrush and Burren Sonas Kindergarden.