Sarah gets her time for the truth

LONG bound by a gag order and forced to listen to disgusting lies about her father, the suffering of Sarah Corbett Lynch after the murder of her father Jason was compounded as she was left voiceless.

That has changed now with the publication of her memoir, A Time For Truth, in which she seeks to give a proper picture of the man that Jason was, not the one maligned by his killers Molly Martens and her father Tom.

“I wrote the book because I had no voice for so many years,” she said.

“We were under a gag order, and the DA never allowed us to testify. It was really important, especially because we had sat inside the courtroom for so long listening to the narrative of my Dad’s life being changed.

“It was very important because I wanted the world to know the truth about my Dad. The Martens made up so many lies about him, they made him out to be a person that he wasn’t.”

