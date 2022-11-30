Works to improve road safety in two East Clare villages

Share Facebook

TRAFFIC calming and safety are to be boosted in Tulla and Kilkishen, following the approval of works by members of the Killaloe Municipal District.

Both projects have been eagerly anticipated by elected representatives and local communities alike. However, there was a qualified welcome for the work in Tulla, where one local representative said further work will be needed to fully address issues on the ground, especially in light of new housing developments on the Gort Road.

In Tulla, traffic calming will be carried out on the R462 Regional Road at Church Road and Ennis Road. The works were proposed by Councillor Joe Cooney and seconded by Councillor Pat Hayes.

“I really welcome the fact that the issue at the primary school will be addressed,” Councillor Cooney said. “It will be now be safer for children, staff and parents. Great credit is due to Council for all of the efforts to-date. More does need to be done. no scheme is achieved easily.

This will involve two pedestrian crossings and public lighting as well as improvements to footpaths. More will be done because the Active Travel funds is available for the next three years. This is really welcome for town of Tulla. I hope to see complete by end of 2022, because it is simply fantastic for all using national school.”

While he also welcomed the development, Councillor Pat Hayes said more needs to be done in Tulla. “Thanks very much to design team because this is of huge significance in terms of safety around school,” he said.

“We do need to look at larger area around the Gort Road, particularly with housing estates. There are a few pinch points that need to be addressed. Significant changes will be made with the pedestrian crossing. It will definitely lead to safer management around schools.

“However, given the new developments and the new Council estate mean, we need a further application to address issues. While this is a huge help, it not a resolution to everything. We must be aware of underlying issues.”

Meanwhile, in Kilkishen, a Low Cost Safety Scheme will be put in place on the R462, L3016 and L7245.

These works were proposed by Killaloe Cathaoirleach, Councillor Alan O’Callaghan, who thanked everyone, including the public, for their input. “There was great public consultation on this,” he said. “In some cases, people only tune in when shovels are on the ground.”

Councillor O’Callaghan commended Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy for meeting groups and consulting the communities. “These works are very, very important,” he said. “More does need to be done. It’s like a piece of a jigsaw. If more funding comes, you can improve step by step. Safety around schools is paramount.”

The Kilkishen scheme was seconded by Councillor Cooney. “A lot has been done in Kilkishen village,” he said. “Traffic lights have been put in in the centre. That did help to address speeding, but not to extent expected. These works will be a big asset. A raised table will be introduced and that will really slow down traffic. We would have liked ramps at both ends of village, but the feeling is that this is what’s available now. These works are to be carried out before the end of the year and will make Kilkishen safer.