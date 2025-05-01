Safeguarding the Future, why business protection planning matters

At the heart of every successful venture lies a defining element—whether it’s a groundbreaking idea, a compelling product, or a unique value proposition. Equally vital are the customers it attracts, the strength of its professional relationships, and, increasingly, its digital footprint of a social media presence and a thoughtfully designed website

What is the most important asset in your business?

What about the knowledge, expertise and hard work of its owners and employees? For many businesses they are the most necessary asset ensuring it endures and prospers. It follows that one of the main risks to that business is the loss of that key employee due to illness or death.

For many business owners, finding funds in order to allow the business to continue in the event of losing a key person could mean delving into cash reserves or perhaps selling some shares or a property.

A few good questions, which we recommend asking yourself are:

• If your business partner died what would happen to their share of the business? How would you feel about his/her family joining the business?

• If you die, what will happen to your share of the business?

• How will your family survive financially?

• Is this something you have considered together as business partners? Should something happen: what’s your plan?

By answering questions like these you might start the process of planning for the worst. It is important to be aware of the risk to your business if you or one of your business partners, or indeed a key employee, was to die.

The next step is deciding on the best structure or arrangement to suit you.

The first thing to understand in respect of business protection is the different ways in which a business can be established.

• Limited company

• Partnership

• Sole trader.

Limited Company

Once established, a limited company is a separate legal entity to the individual(s) who set it up: the shareholders. The term ‘limited’ refers to the fact that shareholders’ liability for company debts is limited to the value of their shareholding. So, any creditors would only generally be able to claim against the company, not against the individual shareholders.

Partnership

A partnership is where two or more people arrange to run a business in partnership with each other and will have a legal agreement in place. The partners are jointly responsible for running the business and if it fails all partners are jointly responsible for the debt, like a medical practice.

Sole Trader

A sole trader is exactly what the title states it is. It is one person who is running a business; and that individual is personally responsible for the debts of that business.

Business Insurance

When a partner or key employee is lost due to death or serious illness, a business can face substantial disruption. Such events often give rise to complex financial and operational challenges. However, many of these difficulties can be eased through prudent financial planning that ensures funds are readily available, enabling all parties to make informed and timely decisions. A well-structured business protection arrangement remains one of the most effective ways to guarantee access to these funds, helping to secure the business’s continuity and long-term stability in a cost-effective manner

So, what are the specific solutions available?

Key Person Insurance

As an employer, you know that running a great business means having a team of great people, but there may be one person who stands out as being a key player in the company’s success. This person’s knowledge, work, or overall contribution is considered uniquely valuable to the company. How would your business cope if that person were to pass away, or become seriously ill? Key Person Insurance from helps to protect your business, should such unfortunate events occur.

What is Key Person Insurance?

This is a business-specific life insurance that can compensate a company for the financial loss and other consequences of the death of an important member of the business.

How does it work?

You can take out Key Person Insurance at any stage of your company’s lifetime. You will pay a premium on a regular basis, based on the cover that is required. If the unexpected happens and this person dies, or becomes seriously ill, the policy will provide a lump sum to compensate for this event. This can be used to offset any financial losses incurred. It can also be used to contribute to bank loans where the key employee gave a personal guarantee, or to pay off loans made to the company by the key employees.

What are the main features?

• Protection: If a key employee dies, a cash sum is paid to help maintain the business.

• Continuity: Can help minimise interruption to business activity.

• Financial assistance: Can help with bank loans that involved the key person.

• Staffing: Can help provide resources to find a suitable replacement for the employee.

Protect your business with Co-director Insurance

A strong board of directors forms the strategic and financial life-blood of any company. The sudden loss of a director through death, or ill health can potentially have very negative consequences on a business. Co-director Insurance will allow the company to buy a director’s shares from their next-of-kin if these unfortunate events occur. This will bring stability to the business, as the remaining directors gain full control of the company. And it could be a good option for the family of the deceased, who may not have the desire or expertise to take on this role.

This is business-specific life insurance that can provide compensation to shareholders of a company. If one of the directors dies, a lump sum will be released, enabling the surviving directors to buy the deceased person’s shares from their next-of-kin.

How does it work?

Co-director Insurance can be taken out at any stage of your company’s lifetime. You will pay a premium on a regular basis, based on the cover that is required and the value of the shares of the director. If the unexpected happens and this director dies, the policy will provide a lump sum to compensate for this event. This can be used to buy the deceased directors’ shares from his/her next-of-kin.

What are the main features?

• Peace of Mind: Company directors know they will be in the position to keep control of the company.

• Ease and Choice: The deceased’s successor is not obliged to become involved in the business.

• Stability: The remaining directors can retain ownership of the company and provide continuity for the business.

• Options: This insurance can also provide serious illness cover.

Who is this for?

Co-director Insurance can be taken out by the directors of a company of any size.

It will provide funds to allow for the purchase of the shares from next-of-kin, in the event of the death of one of the directors.

Why take out Co-director insurance

The death of a director may bring distress and grief to any organisation. As well as that, it could jeopardise the security and direction of the company. If the deceased director was a majority stakeholder, the remaining directors may lose control of the company if next-of-kin were to take over. The deceased’s family may be unfamiliar with the business, and may have cash-flow problems after losing his/her income.

Co-Director Insurance makes it possible for the directors to buy the shares from the family, which could be the best option for all concerned.

(Partnership insurance is very similar)

Just as each business differs from others, so too will your business insurance requirements.

If you’re unsure where to start, reach out to a financial advisor. The right guidance now can make all the difference later.

