Shock as Clare People newspaper closes

IN a statement issued today (Tuesday) The Clare People newspaper has announced that it has closed.
Since it first published in June 2005 the newspaper had become an integral part of the media fabric of Clare.
There was shock and sadness following the announcement, particularly relating to the loss of jobs.
“Unfortunately our newspaper cannot continue to sustain the losses we have incurred in delivering a quality product to the people of Clare on a weekly basis in the face of consistently declining circulation and advertising revenues. As a consequence of the rapid impact of the internet and free online platforms, the marketplace for quality local newspapers has changed fundamentally,” the Clare People statement said.
“This is a sad day for staff and all who have been part of The Clare People journey. We are immensely proud of the contribution of all our journalists, photographers, sales and marketing teams, admin and office staff have made to our county, our culture and our people for so long. We would like to thank our loyal readers and all those who have supported us for the past fourteen years. We deeply appreciated that support,” the statement added.