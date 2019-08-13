Shock as Clare People newspaper closes

IN a statement issued today (Tuesday) The Clare People newspaper has announced that it has closed.

Since it first published in June 2005 the newspaper had become an integral part of the media fabric of Clare.

There was shock and sadness following the announcement, particularly relating to the loss of jobs.

“Unfortunately our newspaper cannot continue to sustain the losses we have incurred in delivering a quality product to the people of Clare on a weekly basis in the face of consistently declining circulation and advertising revenues. As a consequence of the rapid impact of the internet and free online platforms, the marketplace for quality local newspapers has changed fundamentally,” the Clare People statement said.