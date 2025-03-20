Ryan breaks Clare resolve to sneak Limerick win

All Ireland Minor Camogie championship Round 3

Limerick 2-4 Clare 0-9

A sense of sporting despair enveloped Father McNamara park on Sunday afternoon when following a powerful showing from the Clare minor panel they were denied a share of the spoils when Limerick midfielder Caitlin Ryan scored an injury time winner. Over the hour this was without doubt the best showing of the county minor side in this year’s campaign and against one of the stronger sides in the competition to add for good measure.

Having experience long journeys for their opening games Clare back at home base in Father McNamara Park in ideal conditions and hosting near neighbours Limerick who at the end of the game were most grateful for two goals in the opening half. Clare would have won the game with some ease had they bagged one goal in either half. Hazel Horgan and Mia Smith hit (1-1) each for Limerick in the first half with one of the goals rather fortunate and against the run of play. The Clare defence held up well in the first half conceding just four scores. At the other end of the field Clare were able to gain possession and run at the Limerick defence but their shooting out on the sides was letting them down as they were unable to run down the centre. Aimee Colleran who was one of her sides better performers was on hand with a fine score from play as Ruan’s Tara Moroney was responsible for Clare’s other four scores in the first half with three coming from placed balls. Half time Limerick (2-2) Clare (0-5).

Early in the second half Ciara Punch sent an effort inches wide before Scariff-Ogonnelloe’s Aine Rodgers made no mistake to narrow the Limerick lead to two points. This deficit was cut to the minimum as Clare were now in the ascendancy but could not score bar Tara Moroney sending a 38th minute free. Constant positive play from Clare as well as irregular effort from Limerick dominated the intervening ten minutes before Caitlin Ryan sent over Limerick’s first score of the second half.

The sides were level four minutes later as Ruan duo Punch and Moroney were on the mark and now the score read Clare (0-9) to (2-3) entering the final ten minutes. Amazingly, Clare attacked but again failed to score even one point before Ryan had the winner in the 56th minute. Four more attacks of note from Clare resulted in no satisfaction and Ray Kelly’s final whistle sawa disconsolate Clare side realise a golden opportunity had slipped from the grasp.

Limerick scorers: Hazel Horgan, Mia Smith (1-1), Caitlin Ryan (0-2 each)

Limerick: Kate Grant (Na Piarsaigh), Tara Hynes (Bruff) Cora Long (Tournafulla) Jayne Casey (Mungret), Eimear O’ Donovan (Blackrock Effin), Abigail Buckley (Bruff), Mai McKenna (Granagh Ballingarry), Ciara Curtin (Templeglantine), Caitlin Ryan (Na Piarsaigh), Aoibhinn O’ Connor (Bruff), Aoife Moriarty (St Fanahans), Grace Hegarty (Monaleen), Rachel O’ Grady (Patrickswell) Hazel Horgan (Newcastlewest), Mia Smith (Newcastlewest). Subs: Maeve Geary (St Fanahans) for O’ Connor, Anna Rose Benson (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty, Emma Mullins (Adare) for Horgan, Amber O’ Sullivan Hunt (Killeedy) for Smith, Fiona Power (Blackrock Effin) for O’ Grady

Clare scorers: Tara Moroney (0-6), Aimee Colleran, Ciara Punch, Aine Rodgers (0-1 each)

Clare: Nisha O’ Neill (Scariff Ogonnelloe), Aisling Hannon (Truagh Clonlara), Jessie Hogan (Newmarket on Fergus), Caoilfhionn Perrill (Crusheen), Emily Carmody (Kilmaley), Tara Murnane (Scariff Ogonnelloe), Shauna Queally (Inagh Kilnamona), Lucy Pearl (Smith O Briens), Tara Carey (Corofin), Aine Rodgers (Scariff Ogonnelloe), Ciara Punch (Ruan), Kate Kennedy (Newmarket On Fergus), Aimee Colleran (Crusheen), Eabha O’ Driscoll (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), Tara Moroney (Ruan). Subs: Leah Kelly (Ballyea) for Hannon, Kate Hayes (Kilmaley) for Punch.

Referee; Ray Kelly (Kildare)