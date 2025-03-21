Rowing in for local cancer care

A Killaloe-based cancer patient and high-performance rowing coach is one of the organising of a fundraising charity run and walk along the banks of Lough Derg.

James Mangan (66) has enlisted the support of people like Clodagh O’Connell, Tom Fogarty and Mariane Gavaosc to organise the inaugural Paddy’s Run in aid of cancer research and treatment in Killaloe and Ballina next Saturday, March 22 at 11am.

Living near Twomilegate on the outskirts of Killaloe since 2009, Mr Mangan works as a rowing coach in Castleconnell Boat Club and at the University of Limerick.

Registration for the event will take place from 10.30am at Killaloe Spa Hotel and entrants can take opt for a five kilometre run, walk or a 10 kilometre run.

Funds raised through Paddy’s Run support vital cancer research and treatment efforts.

