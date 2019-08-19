Round Three Hurling Fixtures Announced

The race for the Canon Hamilton is heating up and the Round Three draw has thrown up some red-hot fixtures.
The Senior Round Three draw reads as follows:
Cratloe v Kilmaley
Ballyea v Wolfe Tones
Feakle v Clooney-Quin
Éire Óg v Newmarket-on-Fergus
The relegation semi-final fixtures were also announced and read as follows:
Clarecastle v Tulla
Whitegate v O’Callaghan’s Mills
The Intermediate Round Three fixtures announced were:
Parteen v Killanena
St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Bodyke
Corofin v Sixmilebridge
Inagh-Kilnamona v Cratloe
The Intermediate relegation semi-finals are:
Ruan v Éire Óg
Newmarket-on-Fergus v Clarecastle