Round Three Hurling Fixtures Announced

The race for the Canon Hamilton is heating up and the Round Three draw has thrown up some red-hot fixtures.

The Senior Round Three draw reads as follows:

Cratloe v Kilmaley

Ballyea v Wolfe Tones

Feakle v Clooney-Quin

Éire Óg v Newmarket-on-Fergus

The relegation semi-final fixtures were also announced and read as follows:

Clarecastle v Tulla

Whitegate v O’Callaghan’s Mills

The Intermediate Round Three fixtures announced were:

Parteen v Killanena

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Bodyke

Corofin v Sixmilebridge

Inagh-Kilnamona v Cratloe

The Intermediate relegation semi-finals are:

Ruan v Éire Óg

Newmarket-on-Fergus v Clarecastle