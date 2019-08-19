Home » Sports » Round Three Hurling Fixtures Announced

Round Three Hurling Fixtures Announced

August 19, 2019 218 Views

The race for the Canon Hamilton is heating up and the Round Three draw has thrown up some red-hot fixtures.

The Senior Round Three draw reads as follows:

Cratloe v Kilmaley

Ballyea v Wolfe Tones

Feakle v Clooney-Quin

Éire Óg v Newmarket-on-Fergus

The relegation semi-final fixtures were also announced and read as follows:

Clarecastle v Tulla

Whitegate v O’Callaghan’s Mills

 

The Intermediate Round Three fixtures announced were:

Parteen v Killanena

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Bodyke

Corofin v Sixmilebridge

Inagh-Kilnamona v Cratloe

The Intermediate relegation semi-finals are:

Ruan v Éire Óg

Newmarket-on-Fergus v Clarecastle

 

 

