Root cause of tree-mendous damage to footpaths in Ennis

THE “dangerous condition” of the footpath leading up to St Joseph’s Church has been blamed on “vigorous root growth” prompting calls for an assessment of trees at Kincora Park in Ennis.

Councillor Mary Howard highlighted the concerns of local residents at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District.

The councillor pointed out that some of the trees in the area are dead and need replacing while the footpath is “in a dangerous condition due to vigorous root growth, especially so on the footpath leading up to St Joseph’s Church.”

She pointed out that the area is one of the older parts of the town and is a popular place to live in Ennis. She suggested it might be time for a list to be issued of trees that are suitable for planting in urban settings so people could ensure what they grow would “look good without disturbing water mains or raising footpaths.”

Councillor Johnny Flynn backed the motion stating he has received “numerous requests” for residents “some quite elderly” for the council to prune mature trees in Kincora Park.

“Pedestrians complain of the trip hazard condition of the public path under those trees and also the lack of light on the footpath due to the overgrown nature of the trees blocking the street lights.

“As the daylight is reducing with the onset of autumn and winter residents also are concerned for their safety due to reduced effectiveness of the street lights resulting in dark area along this footpath.”

He continued, “This path is used daily by school children going to and from numerous schools in the area. Similarly by elderly residents travelling to St Joseph’s church, hospital and shops.”

He asked can the pruning back of these mature trees before they loose their leaves and the repair to the footpath be included in the current schedule of outdoor works in the Ennis area.

Tommy Scott, senior executive technician with the Ennis Municipal District, responding to Council Howard’s motion, confirmed that the trees in this area are always included in the annual assessment. “Some tree work is scheduled to take place in that area this autumn,” he added.

Ian Chaplin, acting senior executive engineer added, “The footpath will be inspected and any problematic areas due to tree roots will be examined further. Where trees exist beside a footpath, the issue of root growth displacing the footpath occurs frequently. The solution is often to remove the tree.”

Councillor Pat Daly commented he had “no doubt Tommy Scott will deliver.”