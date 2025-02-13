Romance not dead as new Ennistymon vie for Munster crown

Ennistymon Community School’s state-of-the-art building and facilities have been the envy of the entire county since the lavish new development’s official opening in September 2023.

An ambitious project encompassing an amalgamation of Ennistymon Vocational School, Scoil Mhuire and Ennistymon CBS, the town’s newest educational entity marks its arrival with hopefully a new era of sporting excellence when contesting the Munster Senior C Post-Primary Schools Football Championship Final against Presentation College Mardyke in TUS Moylish Campus in Limerick on Friday afternoon (12pm).

With Ennistymon CBS previously capturing the prestigious crown on four occasions: 1980, 1987, 1989 and as recently as 2022 when soaring to a first ever Munster Senior C football and hurling dual success, Tara Rynne, the manager who guided the CBS to that historic double, is hoping to write a new sporting chapter for the new school.

“It would be great to put Ennistymon Community School on the map in Munster football.” Began the teacher who famously won a GAA President’s Awards for her services for club and school only two years ago.

“We’re competing predominantly against Cork and Kerry schools so it’s a big achievement to…