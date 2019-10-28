Emergency services at the scene of a road traffic accident at Edenvale just outside Ennis on the Kilrush road. Photograph by John Kelly.
Road Traffic Accident on Ennis to Kilrush Road
October 28, 2019
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two car collision at Ballybeg on the outskirts of Ennis this Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Edenvale on the main Ennis to Kilrush Road.
A section of the road has been closed off following the collision and traffic diversions are in place.
