RNLI Cruise – 23 August 2019

230819 Nora O’Driscoll with Mary Meaney and Joe Queally with Mary McDonnell stepping it out to the tunes of Sean Tyrrell and friends in The Inis Oir Hotel during the RNLI fund raising cruise to the Cliffs of Moher and Inis Oir with Doolin2Aran Ferries Star of Doolin on Friday evening.Pic Arthur Ellis.