Rise in illegal dumping in Shannon

THERE is quite a serious issue with illegal dumping in Shannon, according to Tidy Towns chairman Derek Clune, after dozens of bags of rubbish were taken from Tullyvarraga Hill at the weekend.

He said that CCTV is probably the most effective deterrent, but in its absence the Tidy Towns group want to make people aware of the problem.

Derek said that the Tidy Town group were very busy last weekend.

“First of all we were out with EI on Friday afternoon and we planted 1000 saplings up in Drumgeely, a continuation of our biodiversity action plan, which we started three years ago,” he said.

“We have nearly 6,500 trees planted now in the last three years, we have that done now with the help of EI. EI are our major sponsor and they are very good to us. They sent out 20 employees, gave them a half day out to plant all the saplings for us.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE