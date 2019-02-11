Home » Breaking News » Revenue seizes herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport
The herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport.

Revenue seizes herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport

Last Friday during routine operations, Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seized 4.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €90,000.

The drugs were found concealed in a parcel labelled as ‘clothing’, which had originated from Spain. The illegal drugs were destined for an address in County Carlow.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

About Gerry McInerney

