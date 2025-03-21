Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €800,000 at Shannon Airport

Earlier today Revenue officers seized approximately 40 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €800,000 at Shannon Airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Brody, in vacuum sealed packages which were unloaded from a flight that had originated in Toronto, Canada. Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.