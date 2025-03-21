Car Tourismo Banner
10 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsRevenue seize herbal cannabis worth €800,000 at Shannon Airport

Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €800,000 at Shannon Airport

Detector dog Brody and the seized herbal cannabis.
Andrew Hamilton
By Andrew Hamilton
Clare Champion Print Subscription

Earlier today Revenue officers seized approximately 40 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €800,000 at Shannon Airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Brody, in vacuum sealed packages which were unloaded from a flight that had originated in Toronto, Canada. Investigations are ongoing into the incident.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Andrew Hamilton
Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!