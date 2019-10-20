Replay Required After Drawn Football Final

St Joseph’s Miltown 0-9 Kilmurry Ibrickane 0-9
A LAST gasp 45m free converted by goalkeeper Ian McInerney was enough to send the Clare Senior Football championship final to a replay next weekend.
It was a tense finish to a close game but on the balance of play; it was a fair result.
It was a first half with few talking points as the teams took their time settling into the game, and Keelan Sexton was the only player to score in the first ten minutes with two frees.
Ian McInerney was called into action early when Kieran Malone broke through and received a pass, his shot was low but McInerney was equal to it and the danger was averted.
Eoin Cleary got Miltown up and running in the 11th minute from a placed ball, and the next score in the game was ten minutes later when Keelan Sexton took his tally to three.
A few moments earlier, Keith King had a snapshot blocked after a lovely high ball in from Enda Coughlan found Sexton free, who laid it off to King. This was one of very few scoring opportunities in this period.
Miltown then finished the half with a rally, Kieran Malone slotted a point from a central position before Eoin Cleary landed his second.
Michael Hogan had earlier fired over a score to take Kilmurry’s total to 0-4 and with the last kick of the half Seanie Malone levelled affairs with a point.
The first score of the second half arrived in the 35th minute when Conor Cleary laid off to Cormac Murray after a fine run and Murray popped over from 20 yards out.
An unusual moment occurred when Seanie Malone helped the opposition when his intended pass to Sean O’Brien ended up going over his own crossbar for a point.
Two more points from Murray and second half introduction Eoin Curtin stretched Miltown’s lead but a Sexton free soon had the gap to one at 0-7 to 0-6.
This was after Gordon Kelly pulled down Sexton as he bore down on goal.
It was Sexton’s job to level the game for the third time with his fifth point from a free but within a matter of seconds, Kieran Malone had surged 50 yards before firing over to see Miltown Malbay lead with seven minutes remaining.
Keelan Sexton notched his sixth point from a placed ball before Conor Cleary landed what looked the game-winning point in the 61st minute.
Ian McInerney hadn’t received this script though and when the ‘keeper was called upon to take a 45m free in the 63rd minute, he was coolness personified as he bisected the posts to send the Kilmurry crowd wild, and ensure 60 minutes more would be needed to crown a county champion.
St Joseph’s: Seán O’Brien; Enda O’Gorman, Seanie Malone, Eoin O’Brien; Aidan McGuane, Gordon Kelly, Gearóid Curtin; Oisín Looney, Conor Cleary; Micheal Murray, Eoin Cleary, Kieran Malone; Brian Curtin, Darragh McDonagh, Cormac Murray.
Kilmurry Ibrickane: Ian McInerney; Mark Killeen, Darren Hickey, Ciarán Morrissey; Daniel Walsh, Martin McMahon, Daragh Sexton; Keith King, Aidan McCarthy; Shane Hickey, Enda Coughlan, Michael Hogan; Daryn Callinan, Dermot Coughlan, Keelan Sexton.
