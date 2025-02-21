Remembering the Scariff Martyrs

Clare Champion Print Subscription
Dan Danaher
CHILDREN in two Killaloe national schools have breathed new life into the brutal deaths of IRA volunteers on a local bridge 103 years ago thanks to the production of a new 27-minute podcast.

Michael “Brud” McMahon (27), Alphie Rodgers (23), Martin Gildea (30) and Michael Egan (23) were murdered on November 16, 1920, on the bridge linking Clare and Tipperary in Killaloe.

For the past few months, fifth and sixth class girls in the Convent Primary School, Killaloe and fifth and sixth class boys in the Killaloe Boys’ National School have been participated together in a project entitled “Raised on Songs and Stories”

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

