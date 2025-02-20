Registration withdrawal another blow for the West

THE HSE has been urged to reconsider its decision to remove the Civil Registration Service located in Kilrush.

Raising the issue, Independent councillor for the West Clare Municipal District, Ian Lynch insisted the HSE should reconsider its decision and reinstate the service to ensure equitable access to a vital public service for all residents in the region.

The service at Kilrush Primary Care Centre was withdrawn in mid November 2024 and moved to Ennis.

In a letter to the HSE Primary Care Service on behalf of his constituents, the Kilrush based councillor voiced his disappointment and concern at the HSE’s response in withdrawing the Civil Registration Service from Kilrush.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE