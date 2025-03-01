Reeling in the years in Killaloe

WATCHING the historic moon landing about 20 miles from Manhattan on July 20, 1969, going to an outside shed to use a toilet, walking barefoot to school, and washing clothes in a lake are some of the historical gems recorded in a new book following an innovative intergenerational project.

A book, containing a collection of stories from both grandparents and school children in Killaloe, was launched in Smith O’Brien’s GAA complex.

Participating children recalled grandparents “answered every question with a smile on their face”.

This publication was produced after “Sharing our Stories”, which took place throughout the month of May in both Killaloe Boys’ National School and Killaloe Convent Primary School.

Grandparents and people from the locality, were welcomed into the schools to share their stories of growing up.

