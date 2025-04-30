Rebel reunion imminent after Banner finally see off Treaty

Munster U-20 Hurling Championship Round 5

Clare 0-27 Limerick 1-20

Clare’s Munster Under 20 Championship bid extends into the knock-out stages for the third successive season after finally holding off hosts Limerick in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, writes Eoin Brennan.

With Tipperary safely through to the final, it came down to the final round of group games to determine the semi-final pairing which in the end saw Cork’s superior scoring difference ensure that they host the Banner at the penultimate stage next Wednesday.

In truth, there was no doubting the merits of Clare’s victory, it’s just that they continue to make harder work of putting games to bed than entirely necessary, a dangerous and yet utterly head-scratching trait that keeps opponents in matches that should have been done and dusted.

A case in point just before the break when the Fred Hegarty and Jack O’Neill show saw both scorers-in-chief raid for five points apiece to soar 0-17 to 0-08 clear of a wasteful Limerick by the 27th minute.

However, by the time referee Nicky O’Toole blew the short whistle five minutes later, the gap had been slashed to just four, with Clare goalkeeper Mark Sheedy also producing an excellent smothering save to prevent Robert O’Farrell from reducing the damage even further.

There were periods in the opening period when the Banner were simply untouchable but in terms of consistency, unfortunately there are still too many question marks regarding what’s their best team and where exactly are their best positions?

That’s far from ideal heading into a semi-final but crucially Clare have at least another hour to dispel any concerns and prove a point as they won’t need any additional motivation to face the Rebels following a profligate performance against them in the opening round five weeks ago that flatteringly for Cork finished in a draw.

Limerick’s 15 wides hampered their progress while Sheedy produced an even better save to tip away a James Finn effort midway through the opening half.

Essentially though, Clare led from start to finish, soaring by as much as nine clear late in the first half and then nervously clung to a minimum edge entering the final ten minutes.

It was that sort of rollercoaster game that ultimately didn’t need to be as tense but crucially Clare never allowed their hosts to regain full parity at any stage.

James Organ, Jack O’Neill and Fred Hegarty raided for the first three points of the game before Limerick almost opened their account in spectacular style only for Dara Ferland to clear the crossbar with his shot.

Hegarty, O’Neill and Sean Boyce stretched the gap to four by the tenth minute at 0-6 to 0-2 but Limerick did pick holes in Clare’s defence with Robert O’Farrell’s effort going the wrong side of the crossbar while Mark O’Brien played in Finn to test the reflexes of goalkeeper Sheedy.

Clare dominated the second quarter, outscoring the home side by 0-11 to 0-04 in a twelve minute blitz that really showcased the Banner’s unquestionable potential. The relentless O’Neill (3), Hegarty (3), Diarmuid Stritch (2), James Organ (2) and Eoin McMahon all got in on the scoring action to power nine clear but having turned the corner, they somehow managed to skilfully reverse back around it by letting Limerick back in with a five point rally at 0-17 to 0-14.

That gave the home support renewed hope for a second half that never saw Clare reach those lofty heights again despite maintaining their arms length advantage.

Going point for point with the Treaty, a Robert Kilroy score did restore a five point cushion which would be vital when in the next passage of play, Clare’s regard would switch off for Robert O’Farrell to ghost in around the square and finish a lineball to the net at 0-21 to 1-16.

Michael Collins got off the mark immediately from the puck-out but with the bit between their teeth, free taker Mark O’Brien and substitute Ruairi O’Connor would lessen the margin to just one entering the final ten minutes.

A draw would have out Clare out on score difference to Limerick so it required Terence Fahy’s side to dig deep once more and find another level. Sean Boyce and Collins did stretch the lead to three but after another O’Brien free in riposte, it had to take a late burst from James Hegarty (2) and Sean Boyce to finally put the game to bed.

Clare now march on to a Munster Under 20 Semi-Final against Cork in Supervalu Páirc Ui Chaoimh next Wednesday (7.30pm) while it’s the end of the road for Limerick who failed to reach the business end for the third consecutive year.

1 of 16

Clare: Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); Eoghan Gunning (Broadford), Joe Casey (Kilmaley), John Cahill (Clooney-Quin); Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Eoin McMahon (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield); Robert Loftus (Éire Óg), Ronan Kilroy (Banner); James Organ (Corofin), Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona); Michael Collins (Clonlara), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), Sean Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

Subs: for Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea) for Loftus (HT), Liam Crotty (Scariff) for Organ (41), Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for F. Hegarty (56), Fiachra Ó Braoin (Sixmilebridge) for McMahon (59)

Scorers: Fred Hegarty (7f); Jack O’Neill (0-6); James Organ, Sean Boyce (0-3 each); Diarmuid Stritch, Michael Collins, James Hegarty (1f, 1’65) (0-2 each); Eoin McMahon, Ronan Kilroy (0-1 each)

Limerick: Fionn O’Brien (Bruree); Dan Scully (Dromin-Athlacca), Sean Casey (Bruff), John Murray (Patrickswell); Jack Cosgrave (Ahane), Aidan O’Connell (Doon), Darragh Langan (Monaleen); Sean Duff (Mungret St Paul’s), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh); Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Dara Ferland (Monaleen), Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane); Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Mark O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s)

Subs: Diarmaid Hurley (Hospital/Herbertstown) for O’Connell (33), Tadhg Boddy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Duff (40), Ruairii O’Connor (Feenagh Kilmeedy) for Finn (44), Donal Coughlan (Doon) for O’Brien (58)

Scorers: Mark O’Brien (0-10, 8f, 1’65f); Robert O’Farrell (1-1); Dara Ferland, Hugh Flanagan, Ruairi O’Connor (0-2 each); Fintan Fitzgerald, Matthew Fitzgerald, Diarmaid Hurley (0-1 each)

Referee: Nicky O’Toole (Waterford)