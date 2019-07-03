Rahm Takes Irish Open Pro-Am Victory At Lahinch Golf Club

Former Irish Open champion Jon Rahm led his team to victory in the Pro-Am ahead of the 2019 tournament at Lahinch Golf Club.

The Spaniard’s team finished on a total of 37 under par, 10 shots clear of the nearest competitors. He was playing alongside Tom Coughlan, Geoff Morton and Mike Higgins.

Glorious sunshine welcomed the players for today’s event while fans flocked in near record numbers as anticipation builds ahead of tomorrow’s opening round.

Among the other stars to take to the course today were Clare All-Ireland winners Shane O’Donnell and Davy Fitzgerald.