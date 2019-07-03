Home » Sports » Rahm Takes Irish Open Pro-Am Victory At Lahinch Golf Club
Keeping an eye on all the action of the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.

Rahm Takes Irish Open Pro-Am Victory At Lahinch Golf Club

July 3, 2019 2,475 Views

Former Irish Open champion Jon Rahm led his team to victory in the Pro-Am ahead of the 2019 tournament at Lahinch Golf Club.

The Spaniard’s team finished on a total of 37 under par, 10 shots clear of the nearest competitors. He was playing alongside Tom Coughlan, Geoff Morton and Mike Higgins.

Glorious sunshine welcomed the players for today’s event while fans flocked in near record numbers as anticipation builds ahead of tomorrow’s opening round.

Among the other stars to take to the course today were Clare All-Ireland winners Shane O’Donnell and Davy Fitzgerald.

Former Lions and Ireland rugby star Keith Wood playing at the 4th in the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
JP Mc Manus and Robert Karlsson walking up the 4th in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
AP Mc Coy in the rough at the 4th in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Dermot Desmond takes a shot on the 4th in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Pro-Am supporters gather at the 5th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Supporters look on from a nearby hillside during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Niall Horan chips onto the 9th green during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Niall Horan celebrates a successful putt at the 10th green during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The scene at the 10th green for the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Spectators relax in the sunshine at the 10th gren during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Italy’s Guido Migliozzi plays from a bunker at the 10th in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Spectators relax in the sunshine at the 10th gren during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Oh Dad!…Young Paddy O Connell, son and caddy of Rugby ledgend Paul O Connell, reacts to his dad’s putt during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Paul O Connell signs an autograph for peter Doogan of Ardnacrusha while playing in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ruby Walsh playing his 10th tee shoot in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ruby Walsh signs an autograph for a spectator while playing in the Pro-Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Soren Kjeldsen with fans To Curran, Eoin Mc Mahon and Jack O Neill during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
