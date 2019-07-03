Rahm And Poulter Eye Up Irish Open Title Bid

Former champion Jon Rahm is among those hoping to be crowned the winner of this year’s Irish Open at Lahinch as he bids to follow up on his 6 stroke victory in 2017.

The Spaniard comes into the event in a strong run of form, including when finishing joint third at this year’s US Open at Pebble Beach.

He has been impressed with what he has seen of Lahinch so far.

“It has really lived up to its expectations. Every time we come to Ireland we know what we are going to get. I believe Irish golf is just a little bit different and it is to my taste. Aesthetically it is a little more beautiful, there is a little more movement and is it not just flat and I think it is just a little bit more enjoyable for me. Lahinch is definitely a very different golf course. You don’t get too many that have kept holes from the original design of the 1800’s. Old Tom Morris designed this golf course and it really hasn’t changed since then. Some of the best designers in the world have worked on it and not changed it so it is something special. It has a lot of different things about it. You play the first three holes right in front of you and then you get to number four and you can’t see anything for the next four holes so that is really fun. It is the first time I have ever played a blind par 3 and it is unique. Usually you are looking forward to par 3 holes but not in this case because you cannot really see where it is and it is such a small target. You have just come from the narrowest fairway I have ever seen in my life where you have another blind shot and another blind tee shot in the holes to come. It means it will be more of a mental test and you need to commit to where you are hitting it. So far I am really excited and I like the golf course. I love the area and the town too and loving the weather so far. Hopefully it can keep it going all week and I am excited to get the tournament underway” he noted.

Rahm’s 2017 victory marked his first win on the European Tour, and the former World number two admits the Irish Open holds a special meaning to him.

“I get that feeling every time I come and I had it last year too. My performance in 2017 is always on my mind because of that and it was arguably the best performance I ever had. This course is different and unique and I love that. There is a reason that the design was not changed here and that is because it is a great golf course. It is different and its fun and that’s why I am excited. It’s not what I am used to playing and it’s not what I grew up playing in Spain and it can only happen here so that is why I am excited about” he noted.

One of those who will be hoping to stop Rahm clinching his second title is Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter. The man they call the Postman will be hoping to deliver once more, as he makes his first appearance in the Munster region since playing the Irish Open in Fota Island in 2002. He said his friendship with winning Ryder Cup captain and tournament host Paul McGinley played a huge role in his decision to come to Lahinch.

“Paul asked me a while back if I would come and play. It is a big tournament and while I have not played a lot of golf over here, but to be able to do that for Paul and come over here to kickstart a busy few weeks that we have coming up is great. I seem to have a lot of support here in Ireland and they have really taken to me quite well. I am looking forward to playing as much as I can and being competitive this week.” he said.

Poulter arrived in Lahinch on Tuesday evening but said his initial impression of the area was hugely positive.

“Paul said that the course would suit my type of golf which is a huge plus. The tricky tee shots and tight fairway meant he felt it would be a great week for me. With that in mind along with our friendship, I felt it was a good thing to come and support him in what he has done for the tournament. It is going to be a good week. Everything we have done in and around the tournament has been fun and it will be great. I haven’t been here that long but the accommodation is lovely and we had a great dinner and the town is really nice. There will be some fish and chips going down and I might enjoy a pint of Guinness and have a great week. I am looking forward to getting out there on the course. Playing links golf is always fun and challenging and it brings out the best in all of us in terms of shot making ability and I like what that stands for so to be able to put a couple of different clubs in the bag and challenge yourself is great” he stated.