Pyrite campaigner faces major shortfall

Dr Martina Cleary, chair of the Clare Pyrite Action Group. Photograph by John Kelly
By Dan Danaher

Crusheen defective concrete blocks campaigner who is forced to rebuild her modest home is facing a major shortfall for the rebuilding cost due to major deficits in the state redress scheme.

Approved for house demolition in March 2024, Dr Martina Cleary spent from July to October 2024 trying to get a builder, looking at all the various options.

Her dwelling is a modest three-bedroom bungalow measuring 87 metres squared that qualified for a grant of €187,920, which was based on the footprint of her house on rates calculated by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) in the spring of 2023.

