Preserving the traditional Clare accordion, from C# to D

EARLIER this week East Clare musician, Andrew McNamara, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Corofin Traditional Festival.

A contemporary of the likes of Martin Hayes, Andrew is perhaps a little young to be picking up Lifetime Achievement Awards, but his dedication to the old fashioned way of playing the accordion marks him out as a living link to the past and a true protector of the tradition.

“Andrew’s style is a style that has almost died out. He plays the C# – D system, which can be traced right back to Joe Cooley from the original Tulla Céilí Band,” said Padraic O’Reilly of the Corofin Traditional Festival.

“His style of play is almost gone now which is really unfortunate, because it is a real rhythmic, old style. It has been almost entirely replaced by the more modern B – C system over the last 30 years.

