Praise For Young Banner Stars Selected On Minor Hurling Team Of The Year

Two Clare players have been honoured for their performances during the 2019 Minor Hurling Championship.

Clare captain Cian Galvin and star forward Shane Meehan have both been selected on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Team of the Year after a campaign which saw the Banner reach the Munster final before contesting the All-Ireland quarter-final series.

Clarecastle’s Galvin is selected in the centre-back position after his outstanding displays across the campaign with Banner GAA man Meehan is selected at corner-forward in recognition of his scoring exploits.

Meehan was on the score-sheet in each of Clare’s seven games across the minor hurling championship, with the standout performance coming in the last of those when he notched 0-13 during the Banner’s loss to Galway.

Galvin was immense in a defensive role for Clare throughout the year while his accuracy from long range frees contributed vital scores. He also scored a late goal in the defeat to Galway.

Meehan enjoyed a brilliant campaign across both codes as he captained Clare to the Munster football B title while also putting in excellent displays against Cork and Kerry.

It is the second time since the Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards were developed that Clare has had a recipient with Inagh-Kilnamona’s Aidan McCarthy being selected in 2017.

2019 Clare minor hurling manager Fergal Lynch paid tribute to both players.

“It is great that they get something out of the year because they were fantastic throughout from the very start on that day down in Walsh Park against Waterford. The two lads performed every day and were consistent in every championship game so this recognition for them really is well deserved. They are two of the most dedicated players that I have worked with in a long time” he said.

Lynch feels both brought their own attributes to the team and were vital cogs for the squad.

“Cian is a born leader and while one of the first decisions we had to make as a management was to know who would captain the team, it was a fairly easy one to make because Cian is that mainstay of the team. He proved that day in and day out for Clare, and none more so than that mammoth game against Galway in Portlaoise. He was man of the match that day without question. Shane is just a brilliantly multi-talented sportsman and while it is great for him to win a hurling accolade, he is also well deserving of one on the football team too going on the performances he put on under Dermot Coughlan this year too” he noted.

The Hurling and Football Teams And Players of the Year will be awarded at the third annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards, set to take place at Croke Park on Saturday September 28 with the Football Team of the Year being unveiled on Tuesday next.