Postcard art show for Kinvara

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

KINVARA’S Courthouse is the venue for KAVA’s postcard show, an eagerly-anticipated exhibition.

The show will run for the first two weekends in December and will be open from the Friday to Sunday on both weekends. The artwork is anonymously displayed and all works are for sale for €30. When the artwork is collected by the purchaser, only then will the artist be revealed. Having proven to be great fun and an ideal way to shop local, and find a unique Christmas present for someone special, KAVA is delighted to be able to put on the show again this year.

Later opening times are in place to facilitate those who would like to come along after work:

Friday, December 2, 3pm – 8pm

Saturday, December 3, 3pm – 8pm

Sunday, December 4, 12pm – 6pm

Friday, December 9, 3pm – 8pm

Saturday, December 10, 3pm – 8pm

Sunday, December 11, 12pm – 6pm