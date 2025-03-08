Playing on the shoulders of giants

Earlier this year, Ennistymon man, Enda Byrt, was inducted into Irish basketball’s Hall of Fame. His life in the sport he loves is exactly that, a full and rich life.

It goes far beyond wins and losses, games and trophies, success and failure. It is about friends and family, a real community, and bringing something bright and positive into some of the darkest days in local history.

The story began in the 1950s, when first Lahinch and then Ennistymon became the most unlikely homes of Clare basketball.

“People often ask me if I moved away from Clare, is that how I got interested in basketball. But no, basketball was in Lahinch before it was in Ennistymon. Mick Leigh, who was an army quartermaster here in the 1950s and another man called Hary Fiviers organised basketball in the old army hall in Lahinch. In Slough Hall, which was demolished a few years ago,” said Enda.

