Player Hit With Clare Soccer League Ban Takes Appeal To FAI

The player hit with a ban by the Clare Soccer League over comments he made on social media has taken his appeal to the FAI.

Jordan Downes received the suspension after he criticised a post by the league on social media which acknowledged the work done by the now former FAI CEO John Delaney. The post, which has since been deleted, came after details of a €100,000 payment to the FAI by Delaney was revealed and was the first of many revelations which would ultimately lead to him leaving his position.

The Clare League posted at the time that they acknowledged the contribution made to the Clare League by Delaney during his time as CEO, which included attending many functions and bringing the FAI AGM to the county in 2011.

The Clare League say the comments made by Downes overstepped the mark and issued a ban which is due to run until June 2020, while a stipulation was also made that this will be extended to June 2021 if any further comments of that nature are posted.

PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooley is representing Downes in his appeal against the ban and lodged an appeal with the Munster FA before Christmas. It has since transpired that this appeal was thrown out as the provincial body claim that it was not lodged on time and therefore cannot be dealt with. The Clare Champion has learned that the appeal has now been taken directly to the FAI with a decision expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

A statement from the Clare Soccer League at the time said: “We have no issue with criticism and everyone is entitled to their opinion. However it’s not criticism when someone takes to social media and calls our committee ‘shower of scumbags’ and calling for ‘Complete reform is needed from Clare District Soccer League committee’. The player was suspended for bringing the game into disrepute and is entitled to appeal this decision to the MFA as per rules if he is not happy with it”.