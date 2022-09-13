Plans for Sixmilebridge supermarket stalled

Share Facebook

PLANS for the development of a new supermarket in Sixmilebridge have been put on hold by Clare County Council.

The site for the proposed supermarket is the old Arch Ballroom, a famous dance hall in the showband era. It was converted to an auction rooms as well as a cinema on the first floor in the nineties.

The local authority has requested the developer to submit a substantial amount of new information about the impact of the plan on what is a protected structure in the village.

This comes after five residents sent in submissions to the local planning authority supporting the new development.

JCCMC Limited Ballybunion has lodged a planning application seeking permission to change the use of the Auction Room to a new supermarket including a retail area, café, off-licence, store, goods loading area, as well as elevation changes to the existing building.

In its request for Further Information, the planning authority has asked the applicant to submit revised drawings, which clearly demonstrate all elements of the proposal including details of what is being proposed, constructed and demolished.

The authority has requested the developer to provide more details about numerous aspects of the development such as the steps associated with the arches, toilets, offices, deli area, roof area, external signage, air conditioning, location for storage bins and delivery entrance.

It requested the developer to engage with the council concerning access arrangements relating to the adjacent housing development before responding to the Further Information Request.

Expressing concern the main entrance opens into a road where there are no provisions for a footpath, the council encouraged the applicant to engage with the authority to address this issue, which may require a redesign of the development.

In addition to requesting a flood risk assessment, the council requested details of car parking facilities and the provision of an active frontage addressing the approved adjacent future housing development.

In its submission to the council, the council was told JCCMC Limited owns a number of supermarkets in Limerick, Clare and Cork.

It owns and operates a supermarket in Sixmilebridge but the current premises is too small to allow for trolleys in the shop and parking is also an issue.

If planning permission is granted, this will involve moving the business from across the road to the larger premises in the Auction Rooms.

Planning consultants have advised the applicant that the structure of the Auction Rooms will require extensive works to be carried out to prevent the overall building from further decay.

“We believe that granting this planning application will restore this historic building to its original condition and this will secure the building for future generations.

“Locating a supermarket close to the centre of Sixmilebridge is in keeping with government policy to encourage the development of rural centres,” the submission stated.

Elis O’Nuallain, Ieverstown Lodge, Sixmilebridge, supported the development in her submission, stating it is consistent with retail, economic development, climate, cultural and town centre renewal policies.

“Sixmilebridge is fortunate among many Clare towns in having a growing population. Early CSO data indicates a growth of 7.6% since 2016. This is a continuing trend with an 80% increase between 1999 and 2016.

“Further housing is in the pipeline with the council itself having planning permission for 15 units.

“The town is well located geographically, a fact recognised by its inclusion in the recent Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan. We have a train station connecting to the national network.

“While there have been significant and welcome improvements in recent decades, the services have not kept pace with the population increase and the town has assumed a dormitory character.

There is much dereliction and vacancy, particularly on the East side of the town.

“It is understandable that existing businesses may feel threatened by the arrival of a large supermarket, however, a supermarket, or anchor tenant, correctly located in the centre can bring valuable footfall to support other enterprises.

“It can redirect much needed revenue into the town. It can provide local jobs thereby reducing unnecessary journeys.”

This development is also being supported in submissions from Margaret Healy, Church Street, Sixmilebridge, and other local residents, Joanna Gammell, Margot Healy, Angie Togher and Helen Quane.