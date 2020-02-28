Planning Permission Granted For New Stand At The Home Of Clare Soccer

The Clare District Soccer League has been granted conditional planning permission to construct a stand at Frank Healy Park in Doora.

The application to the local authority was to “build a new spectator stand with dressing rooms and storage areas underneath, upgrade the existing waste water treatment system and all associated site and ancillary works”.

Conditional permission was granted last week, with one of the conditions being that a new wastewater holding tank be installed.

The grounds were named after the late Frank Healy in 2016 in memory of the contribution that the former chairman of the league had made to the game in Clare.