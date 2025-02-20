Planning for your children’s future Finding the best home for your savings

For many Irish parents, ensuring their children’s financial security is a top priority. While traditional savings accounts provide a safe and accessible place to store money, they often fail to keep pace with inflation. With rising education costs and increasing financial pressures, it’s essential to explore alternative savings and investment options that can help secure your child’s future.

The Importance of Planning for Your Child’s Future

Education expenses, housing, and other financial needs are growing concerns for Irish families. According to the Zurich Cost of Education survey 2024, the average cost of putting a child through third-level education in Ireland varies from €25K to €65, depending on whether they live at home or now. With these figures in mind, finding a high-yield, tax-efficient home for your savings is more critical than ever.

Credit Unions

Credit unions remain a popular choice in Ireland, with over 3.6 million members. Many offer specific savings accounts tailored for children, allowing parents to set aside funds while earning a dividend-based return. While the rates may not be exceptionally high, credit unions provide a secure and community-focused way to build up a savings pot over time.

State Savings – Secure, Tax-Free Growth

For those seeking a risk-free option, State Savings products backed by the Irish government offer an excellent alternative. The key benefit of these products is that they are tax-free, allowing parents to maximize their returns.

Popular options include:

• Children’s Savings Bonds – Fixed interest rates over a set term.

• Savings Certificates – 5- and 10-year options with tax-free returns.

• National Solidarity Bonds – Ideal for long-term growth with government-backed security.

With these products, your savings grow over time without exposure to financial market risks, making them a great choice for cautious investors planning for their child’s future.

Investment Funds – Long-Term Growth Potential

The last five years have been incredibly tumultuous but yet markets have delivered decent returns – that offers investors a lesson they’d do well to heed. What we do know is that to be invested wins over the long term. In any one month, there is a about 60 per cent chance of a positive outcome.

This rises to about 65 per cent when considering a six month period, or 73 per cent, annually. Over a rolling 10-year period you can expect a positive outcome of roughly 95 per cent.

The fact is, we can all find reasons to not invest.

For parents willing to take on some risk, investment funds offer higher potential returns over the long term. According to historical data, equity markets have delivered average returns of 6-8% annually, significantly outpacing inflation.

• Managed Investment Portfolios – Professionally managed funds that spread risk across different asset classes.

While investing involves risks, long-term strategies often smooth out market fluctuations, making this a viable option for parents with a long-term perspective.

Fixed-Term Deposits – Locking in a Competitive Rate

Fixed-term deposits can offer higher interest rates than standard savings accounts, making them a suitable choice for parents who want to ensure a guaranteed return. Some Irish banks and international institutions offer rates of up to 2% on fixed-term deposits of one year or more.

If you have a lump sum that you can set aside for several years, a fixed-term deposit can provide a secure way to accumulate savings for future education costs or a first home deposit for your child.

Property Investment – A Long-Term Asset for Your Child

With property prices in Ireland continuing to rise, investing in rental property could be a way to build a financial legacy for your child. Dublin rental yields average 4-6%, making property an attractive long-term investment.

Choosing the Right Option for Your Family

When selecting the best home for your savings, consider:

• Timeframe – When will your child need the funds? Short-term savings should remain accessible, while long-term investments can be growth-focused.

• Risk tolerance – Are you comfortable with market fluctuations, or do you prefer guaranteed returns?

• Tax implications – Some investment options offer tax advantages, such as State Savings products.

• Flexibility – Will you need to access funds early, or can you commit to a long-term plan?

Final Thoughts

With the cost of education and housing continuing to rise, it’s crucial for Irish parents to plan ahead. While traditional savings accounts offer security, they often fail to keep up with inflation. Exploring alternatives such as investment funds, and property can provide better returns and ensure financial security for your children.

Before making any financial decisions, consulting a qualified financial advisor can help align your savings strategy with your family’s goals. By planning wisely and diversifying investments, you can set your children up for a bright financial future.

