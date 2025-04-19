Perfect home record puts Keane’s Clare in Premier position

Clare v Tipperary

at Páirc Chiosóg Ennis, Saturday 2pm (James Molloy, Galway)

Clare’s flagship footballers are presented with a juicy prize today (Saturday) as victory would see them secure a hat-trick of Munster final appearances for the first time in 108 years.

Not since 1917 have the Banner contested three successive Munster Senior Football deciders but will be favourites to embrace that hand of history against neighbours Tipperary.

Devastatingly beaten by the Tipperary in their last championship clash in 2020 in what would prove a breakthrough COVID season, Clare would enviously watch on as Tipperary subsequently bridged an 85 year gap to garner Munster honours.

However, fast forward five years and both sides are in rebuilding mode, with Clare a clear step ahead of their neighbours in that development path. Having dropped from Division 2 of the National League in 2023, subsequent promotion pushes to get back to the second tier have just fallen agonisingly short but still infinitely superior to Tipperary National league plight.

Indeed, after being relegated from Division 2 in 2019, the Premier have languished between Division 3 and 4 ever since, spending the past two seasons in the basement division.

Last year’s Munster Championship opening defeat to Waterford allied to an eight point Tailteann Cup exit to neighbours Limerick set off the alarm bells and up stepped Philly Ryan to take over and formulate a new development plan.

With the concentration on youth, a new-look Tipperary did fall to London on home soil in the league but will have taken great confidence from their revenge mission against Waterford led by a superb scoring spree of 1-8 from captain Steven O’Brien.

Five senior debuts were handed out for that Deise clash but coming from good underage sides that have consistently finished as the next best in Munster outside of Kerry and Cork in recent seasons at the underage grades, Tipp’s young guns won’t fear Clare whatsoever.

Indeed, with nothing to lose, the Premier play with real freedom against the Banner in the hope of causing what would be a major upset.

However, having cemented a flawless record so far in 2025 with four National League wins against Leitrim, Fermanagh, Kildare and Offaly, Fortress Cusack Park can again provide the assurance that Peter Keane’s side have the experience and guile to deal with anything their neighbours can throw at them.

Verdict: Clare