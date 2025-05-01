People in north and west Clare earning less

THE median pre-tax household income in Clare was €54,654 according to new data from the Central Statistics Office, but incomes were far lower in certain parts of the county, particularly in the north and west.

The median household income in the Ennistymon Municipal District is the lowest in Clare at €46,670. However it is only very slightly better in the Kilrush Municipal District, where it stands at €46,770.

In Ennis it is significantly higher at €56,161, while the Shannon and Killaloe Municipal Districts are higher again, both at just over €60,000.

Essentially there is an income gap of around 28% between the east and west of the county.

