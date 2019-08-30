Pence now expected in Clare on Monday

IT now appears that US Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to the Banner County will be happening earlier than planned and he will stay for two nights in Doonbeg.

While Mr Pence had not been expected until next Friday, his European trip has now been brought forward, with him firstly travelling to Poland, in place of President Donald Trump.

He is now expected to arrive in Ireland on Monday, and be taken to Doonbeg after arriving in Shannon. From Doonbeg he is expected to Dublin on Tuesday for meetings, but to be back in Doonbeg again on Tuesday night, before leaving the country on Wednesday.

At this stage little information available, and even official sources have few details, however it is thought that the Vice President will not now travel to the Cliffs of Moher during his time in Clare