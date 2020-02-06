Penalties Only To Be Used To Decide Clare GAA Club Championship Games After Extra-Time In A Replay

Derrick Lynch

Clare GAA clubs have decided that penalties will only be used to decide championship games when a replay finishes level after extra-time.

A robust debate this week at the reconvened structures meeting, which lasted over an hour, saw clubs express their views as to how games should be decided if they finish deadlocked.

The debate arose after concerns were outlined from the Master Fixtures Committee that under the current structures, it may not be possible to finish the club championships in Clare on time to meet the provincial deadlines. Committee member and Kilrush Shamrocks clubman Colm Browne outlined that an alternative needed to be found if those dates were to be met. He told delegates that the overwhelming feeling from the initial structures meeting was that no championship games should be played in April, and that the Master Fixtures committee had drafted the 2020 plan in accordance with that sentiment.

Chairman Joe Cooney express his view that if a solution could not be found as to how to bring games to a conclusion, then it might necessitate reviewing the dates for the championship.

A motion from Sixmilebridge GAA club which was passed at December’s annual Convention stated that no knockout championship game which finished level after extra-time in the first instance should be decided by penalties. Club delegate Christy Murray reiterated his clubs position that penalties should not be used as a mechanism to decide initial championship games, and also rejected a suggestion that an additional period of extra-time be played on the first day before leading to penalties. This was backed up by a number of other clubs, who expressed their concerns about forcing players into a second period of extra-time. Murray also stated that his club had seen their motion passed at Convention, and questioned what the point was in putting motions together if they are not adhered to.

It was also suggested that games that finish level after extra-time should go to a midweek replay, with concerns raised in that respect in relation to the impact that may have on dual clubs, who could see some players playing in three championship games in the space of a week. Other clubs also spoke about having their players working outside the county and felt it would lead to logistical issues for them travelling home to play in midweek games.

That motion arose after Sixmilebridge saw their intermediate championship campaign come to an end last year after a penalty shootout at the hands of Broadford, and it was Broadford delegate Danny Chaplin who saw his proposal for a solution overwhelmingly passed by clubs on the night.

It was agreed that if a championship game finishes level, two 10 minute periods of extra-time will be played. If there is still no winner at that point, a further five minutes will be played and if the deadlock still cannot be broken, then the game will go a midweek replay. Should that game finish level, two 10 minute periods of extra-time will be played and a penalty shootout will then take place if a winner still cannot be found.

Delegates voted in favour of the move, with county secretary Pat Fitzgerald commenting that it would be need to be referred to Croke Park before going ahead. It will apply to all games up to and including semi-finals, with county finals going immediately to a replay should the initial game end in a draw.

It also means that the drafter Master Fixtures Plan as was initially outlined was passed, with senior club championship set to get underway on the August Bank Holiday weekend, while county leagues will begin at the end of March.

As part of the Master Fixtures notes, it was outlined that discussions had been held with both senior county management in relation to the availability of county players for club league games. Football clubs will have to make do without their county players for the opening round, but they will play a full part after that. Concern was raised by Inagh-Kilnamona delegate Paul Gannon that county hurling players may only be available for rounds three and four of the Clare Cup, and he pointed out that April was designated as a club month where all players should be available. Should Clare reach a National League final, it would necessitate clubs not having access to their players for the opening round, which was accepted. The notes also state that “The management has requested that the panel be excluded from Round 2 matches on the basis of providing players with a rest week based on their strength & conditioning advice. The management will review this matter closer to the time and consider releasing individual players who may need additional game time. If Clare do not progress beyond the Munster Hurling Championship into the All-Ireland series, the players will also be available for round 9”.

There was also a change made in relation to the structure of the Junior A hurling championship, which will now be drawn as three groups of four, instead of two groups of six. Colm Browne told the meeting that this will allow the championship to be completed in a timely manner in order to meet the date for entry to the Munster club championship.