Pedestrians at risk in Ennis

A LACK of safe pedestrian crossings in Ennis is discouraging walking and “poses a significant safety risk” for residents, a meeting of local councillors has been told.

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) has urged that the Ennis Municipal District invest in installing “safe pedestrian crossing points at all roundabouts within the town”.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the local authority she outlined that many roundabouts in Ennis “lack clearly defined pedestrian crossings, leaving pedestrians without priority and creating unsafe conditions, particularly for the elderly and young people.”

She said, “critical locations” include the Lifford roundabout, Gort Road roundabout, Maid of Erin roundabout, Tobarteascain roundabout, the Hawthorns/Westfields roundabout, Clare Road roundabout, Station Road roundabout, Francis Street/Clon Road roundabout, New Road roundabout and the Lifford/Clon Road roundabout.