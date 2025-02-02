Car Tourismo Banner
10 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsPedestrians at risk in Ennis

Pedestrians at risk in Ennis

A general view of the Clarecastle roundabout. Photograph by John Kelly
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
Car Tourismo Banner

A LACK of safe pedestrian crossings in Ennis is discouraging walking and “poses a significant safety risk” for residents, a meeting of local councillors has been told.

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) has urged that the Ennis Municipal District invest in installing “safe pedestrian crossing points at all roundabouts within the town”.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the local authority she outlined that many roundabouts in Ennis “lack clearly defined pedestrian crossings, leaving pedestrians without priority and creating unsafe conditions, particularly for the elderly and young people.”

She said, “critical locations” include the Lifford roundabout, Gort Road roundabout, Maid of Erin roundabout, Tobarteascain roundabout, the Hawthorns/Westfields roundabout, Clare Road roundabout, Station Road roundabout, Francis Street/Clon Road roundabout, New Road roundabout and the Lifford/Clon Road roundabout.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!