Paris-Chicago flight diverted to Shannon

A flight from Paris to Chicago diverted to Shannon Airport on Sunday evening, when an unclaimed mobile phone was found on board. The flight diverted to Shannon and remained there for two hours. It is believed that the phone was left on the aeroplane following a previous flight. The Paris-Chicago flight subsequently left for the US at 7pm on Sunday evening.
