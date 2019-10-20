Home » Breaking News » Paris-Chicago flight diverted to Shannon

Paris-Chicago flight diverted to Shannon

October 20, 2019 229 Views

A flight from Paris to Chicago diverted  to Shannon Airport on Sunday evening, when an unclaimed mobile phone was found on board. The flight diverted to Shannon and remained there for two hours. It is believed that the phone was left on the aeroplane following a previous flight. The Paris-Chicago flight subsequently left for the US at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Tags

Check Also

Dooley temporarily removed from Fianna Fàil front bench

Clare Fianna Fàil TD Timmy Dooley has been temporarily removed from his party’s front bench, …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!