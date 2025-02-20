Clare parents being forced to pay off their children’s drugs debt

UNSCRUPULOUS drug dealers in Clare are enticing young people to become addicted to drugs like cocaine by providing credit before demanding “frightening” sums from their parents ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands of Euro.

Detective Sergeant Denis Stack said it is quite common that young people who start taking drugs can’t afford to pay for them because they are in school.

If these young people become addicted and start taking drugs regularly, he said some drug dealers will supply drugs on what is known as “tick” or credit that can be paid at a later date.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE