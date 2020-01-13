Home » Breaking News » Over 3,000 West Clare ESB Customers Without Power
The waves crash over the pier at Kilkee. Photograph by John Kelly.

Over 3,000 West Clare ESB Customers Without Power

January 13, 2020 3,117 Views

STORM Brendan has left over 3,000 ESB customers in West Clare without power this afternoon.

The ESB Powercheck system is showing widespread outages in West Clare are being measured from the Tullabrack HV substation as well as the Ennistymon equivalent.

The ESB say they are working to repair the faults and will restore power to those affected as quickly as possible.

There is an unknown estimated restore time as Storm Brendan passed through Clare with little damage this afternoon, but premises in many areas, such as Ennistymon and Miltown Malbay, are without power.

