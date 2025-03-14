Orla’s wild way a major success

A Killaloe therapist and cycling enthusiast has clocked up more than €70,000 for charitable causes in memory of her late brother.

Orla Foley never anticipated she would raise so much money for charities under the umbrella of Orla’s Wild Ways when she started this journey in September 2020, cycling more than 3,000 kilometres along the Wild Atlantic Way.

In May 2022, she cycled 1,250 kilometres along the coast of France with three Paddy Coleman (74), Caitriona Bradley, Ballina, Killaloe, and Larry Collins (70) a retired anaesthetist from the United States of America to south east of Toulouse over 16 days.

Ms Foley completed the Spanish camino on a bike from the South of France to Santiago de Compostela 180 kilometres in two weeks, three months after Anthony’s death.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE