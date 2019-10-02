Orange Alert weather warning for Clare

CLARE is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo on Thursday with Met Éireann issuing a status orange weather warning for the county. Winds up up to 130km/h, and even higher in coastal regions, are expected with storm surges producing coastal flooding and damage.

The orange weather warning, for Clare, Galway, Limerick, Cork, Mayo and Kerry comes into effect from 6pm Thursday until Friday at 3am. There is also a status yellow rainfall alert for the entire country from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

According to Met Éireann south-westerly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

The main impacts will include disruptive winds, falling trees and flooding. The public are advised not to plan any unnecessary journeys for the duration of the status Orange warning. Clare County Council is urging motorists to drive with caution and to be alert for any debris on roads during Friday. In advance of the stormy weather members of the public are being encouraged to take advantage of the calm weather today to make secure garden items such as furniture and trampolines.

Visit www.met.ie for more information.