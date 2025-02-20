OPINION: The Big Idea, with Sarah Clancy

“I LISTENED to the speech US Vice President JD Vance made at the Munich Security Conference last week. It’s worth listening to. He was confident and very certain that he was entitled to lecture the assembled group.

“He used his pulpit to give a rallying call to right-wing movements in Europe both explicitly by criticising the German government for the fact that AFD the German far right party had not been invited and then rambling on about abortion, Christian values, saying that migration is one of the biggest crises we face in the world (it isn’t).

“He railed against the undermining of democracy in European countries because of our lack of dedication to so called ‘free speech’ and even managed to equate school-girl environmental activist Greta Thunberg with Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man who has been given a semi-official role in the US administration and is firing thousands of staff from key agencies as we speak.