Online petition to upgrade Ennis hospital

AFTER taking to the streets in protest a few weeks ago, members of the Friends of Ennis Hospital Action Group have now launched an online petition to have Ennis upgraded to a model three hospital, which includes a 24-hour emergency department with relevent consultants.

Members of the group expect to not only generate public support for the petition but that public representatives of all political persuasions will row in behind their campaign.

The action group is adamant that the time has arrived for a change in the status of Ennis Hospital.

“It is well established that there is not the political will in some quarters to re-establish the A&E in Ennis as a standalone project. Phrases such as ‘centre of excellence’ and ‘best medical practice’ are used to justify the downgrading and eventual closure of the emergency department in Ennis.

“The public, in general, have become disillusioned with the political system. Having marched on numerous occasions in the ’80s and ’90s, the people of Clare found themselves ignored and overruled, while our hospital was taken apart bit by bit. We believe the time for change is now.

“We have reached a new era in politics, an era when social media can make or break a campaign or a career; an era where feet on the streets is only one part of a greater campaign to improve our hospital,” the group said.