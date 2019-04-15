One Change For Clare Ahead Of Munster MFC Showdown With Tipperary

Clare have made one change to their team for Wednesday’s Phase One second round tie against Tipperary in the Munster Minor Football Championship.

After impressing off the bench during the win over Limerick, Eoin Talty comes in at wing forward in place of Pat Doherty.

Victory over the Premier in Cusack Park would guarantee Clare a place in the Phase One Final ahead of the last round robin tie against Waterford.

The panel in full is listed below.

1.Oisin O’Loughlin O. Ó Lochlain (St. Breckans)

2.Tadgh Lillis, T. Ó Laighléis (Doonbeg)

3. Micheal Garry M. Mag Fhearaigh (Cooraclare)

4.Ciaran McMahon C. Mac Mathúna (Ennistymon)

5. Cillian McGroary C. Mag Ruairí (Corofin)

6. Alan Killeen A. Ó Cillin (St. Josephs Doora Barefield)

7. Matthew Reidy M. Ó Riada (Shannon Gaels)

8. Eoin Rouine E. Ó Ruaín (Ennistymon)

9. Brendan Rouine B. Ó Ruaín (Ennistymon)

10. Eoin Talty E O Taltaigh (St Josephs Doora Barefield

11. Diarmuid Fahy D. Ó Fathaigh (Ennistymon)

12. Dara Nagle D. de Nógla (St.Josephs Doora Barefield)

13. Conor Hassett C. Ó hAisí (Kildysart)

14.Shane Meehan S. Ó Miacháin (The Banner – Captain)

15. Jamie Stack S. Stac (St. Breckans)

Subs:

16.Thomas Collins T. Ó Coileáin (Lissycasey)

17.Fionn Kelliher F. Ó Céillachair (St.Josephs Doora Barefield)

18.Stephen Casey S. Ó Cathasaigh (Clondegad)

19. Sean McNamara S MacConmara (Michael Cusacks)

20.Shane Browne S. de Brún (O’Currys)

21. Tomas Meenahan T. Ó Mianáin (The Banner)

22. Fergal Guinnane F. Ó Coinneáin (Kildysart)

23.Eoin Walshe E. Breatnach (The Banner)

24. Keith Crowley C. Ó Crualaoich (Kilrush Shamrocks)

Manager: Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

Selectors: Mike Neylon (Éire Óg, Inis) Sean Haugh (O’Currys), Michael Griffin (Doonbeg), TJ Carey (Liscannor), Frank Kelly (Shannon Gaels), Jim Conlan (Clondegad). Physio: David Byrne

Extended Panel: Michael Comber (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Darragh Whelan (Newmarket on Fergus), Pat Doherty (St Breckans), Cathal Killeen (Doonbeg), Liam Murphy (Wolfe Tones).