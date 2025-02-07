Oh yes it is! Panto season in Lisdoonvarna

The transition year students of Mary Immaculate Secondary School in Lisdoonvarna are set to get ‘Lost in the Woods’ around the Pavilion Theatre in the town next week as their annual production takes to the stage.

Instead of a musical, the transition years are staging a panto and are hoping that a large local crowd will come out and support their efforts.

This year’s show, which is entitled Lost in the Woods, promises to be a laugh a minute, with many well-known fairytale characters taking the audience on a major adventure into Panto-land.

“We decided to do a panto this year. We did pantos in the school years ago, but this is the first one that we have done for quite a while,” said teacher, Mark Mulqueeney.

