O’Gorman going back onto County Council

CRATLOE’S Pat O’Gorman is about to resume service on the front lines of Clare politics.

There was a Fianna Fáil meeting late on Sunday evening to select a candidate for co-option to the County Council following the election of Cathal Crowe to the Dáil and the genial Cratloe man was victorious.

Mr O’Gorman was on the Council from 1999 to 2004, before failing to win re-election. He was also unsuccessful in a couple of other local elections. However his long standing ambition of a return is now about to be realised.

Unsuccessful candidates on Sunday were Robert Frost, Louise McNamara, Noel Broggy and Emma Begley.