O’Connor steps down as joint hurling manager

CLARE joint senior hurling manager, Gerry O’Connor, has announced his decision to step down from the role.

The former All-Ireland winning joint U-21 manager has filled the role for three years, along with Donal Moloney.

Clare reached successive Munster finals in 2017 and 2018, losing both to Cork. They were also very unlucky not to

reach an All-Ireland final in 2018, losing narrowly to Galway in a replay.

This season they failed to emerge from the round robin series of games in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Tuesday’s Clare County Board meeting heard that no decision has yet been made with regard to the make up of the

incoming management team.