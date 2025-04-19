Clare Champion Print Subscription
11 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsO’Brien learns to walk the line

O’Brien learns to walk the line

Jane O'Brien, owner and operator of Ennis Walking Tours. Photograph by John Kelly
Owen Ryan
By Owen Ryan
Clare Champion Print Subscription

OR the last 20 years, groups of visitors getting a walking tour of Ennis have been a familiar sight on the streets of the town.
Ennis Walking Tours is run by Jane O’Brien from Lifford Road.

“It’s a journey through time. You go from the 13th Century and the origins of the town, the lives of the Friars and how the town grew around the Abbey,” she said.

“We have so many connections with such important historical people, Daniel O’Connell, Parnell and De Valera.

“There’s a lot to cover but I don’t make it too heavy for people at the same time. I’m a social historian and I work very much on the history of experience, the emotions and the senses.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4142 | oryan@clarechampion.ie

Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked with a number of other publications in Limerick, Cork and Galway. His first book will be published in December 2024.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!