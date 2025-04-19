O’Brien learns to walk the line

OR the last 20 years, groups of visitors getting a walking tour of Ennis have been a familiar sight on the streets of the town.

Ennis Walking Tours is run by Jane O’Brien from Lifford Road.

“It’s a journey through time. You go from the 13th Century and the origins of the town, the lives of the Friars and how the town grew around the Abbey,” she said.

“We have so many connections with such important historical people, Daniel O’Connell, Parnell and De Valera.

“There’s a lot to cover but I don’t make it too heavy for people at the same time. I’m a social historian and I work very much on the history of experience, the emotions and the senses.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE