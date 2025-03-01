Oakwood planning appeals

THOSE behind a proposed 35 bedroom expansion at Treacy’s Oakwood Hotel have been accused of “taking liberties”.

While Clare County Council gave the green light to the proposal, two local businesses have claimed the proposal from Shannon Estuary Hotel Limited intrudes on their properties.

Leave to appeal to An Bord Pleanála has been sought by Woodhaven Developments Limited, which has been working on a housing development in the area, and an appeal has already been lodged by Stonehall Engineering Ltd.

The appeal from Stonehall Engineering said “While we are not opposed to development in principle to the premises, we are strenuously opposed to our land being outlined in red as part of the application site and being of beneficial use in their application and to the property.”

