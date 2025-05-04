‘Numbers represent people’ – Enright

Hospital appointments that were cancelled in Ennis Hospital almost doubled from 894 in 2023 to a staggering 1,559 in 2024, new figures have revealed.

Official health statistics released to Aontú by the HSE reveal a grim reality, 281,996 hospital appointments were cancelled nationwide in 2024, with cancellations at Ennis Hospital almost doubling.

Cancellations at Nenagh Hospital also saw an increase from 1,560 to 1,730.

Although the overall Mid-West region saw cancellations fall from 15,108 to 9,895, these gains experienced by Limerick hospitals while Ennis and Nenagh were left behind.

The number of cancellations at UHL fell from 9,449 to 5,038, while cancellations in St John’s Hospital fell from 927 to 639 over the same period.

Aontú Ennis spokesperson Séamus Enright said these numbers aren’t just statistics as they represent real people, living with real medical needs, who’ve been left abandoned by a government that talks reform but delivers chaos. Imagine waiting months, even years, for a vital appointment, only to have the door closed just as you approach it.”

With more than 700,000 people already on acute hospital waiting lists, this surge in cancellations means hundreds of thousands are seeing their conditions worsen, their suffering prolonged, and the cost of recovery skyrocketing. Many, heartbreakingly, may not recover at all.

Mr Enright said vitally important and professional frontline staff such as nurses, doctors, and staff are doing the impossible often times with one hand tied behind their backs.

“Real and substantial improvements have been recorded across the Limerick hospitals, but Ennis, and Nenagh for that matter, have seen an increase in their cancellations .

“It must be taken into account that the number of cancellations in the Mid-West was the worst per head of population in the whole of the country, we are now returning to national norms.

“It is not the HSE workers failing; it is a government that has failed to give them the resources and tools they need to do their jobs.

“It of course begs the question: did they ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’? Was Ennis sacrificed to allow for clean-up of the mess in UHL?” Mr Enright asked.

“Short-staffing, overcrowding, and a shocking lack of investment in frontline services are crippling our hospitals. Our brilliant frontline staff continue to be stretched beyond breaking point.

“We need investment in beds, not bureaucracy, doctors, not desks. Pay hospitals based on the number of patients treated, not the number of indirect staff hired. End the recruitment freeze for frontline workers. Improve pay and conditions to stop the brain drain abroad.”

“This government needs to put much more energy and resources into patient care, if they did, Ireland’s healthcare system wouldn’t be on life support!,” he said.

The Mid-West HSE outlined it collects and reports information relating to appointments and procedures which did not go ahead at the original planned date.

“It is important to emphasise that the term cancellation in this context does not mean that the appointment did not go ahead, rather it did not go ahead on the original planned date and these appointments and procedures are rescheduled, often within a short period of the original appointment,” said a HSE spokesperson.

Reasons hospitals may need to defer planned procedures and appointments include increased ED attendances and admissions resulting in a reduction in availability of bed or theatre capacity for planned procedures.

Unforeseen circumstances including weather events, infection outbreaks or industrial action, sick leave or staff shortages.

In relation to Ennis Hospital, of the 1,559 cancellations for 2024 included in the dataset, over 70% of these (1,113) relate to return outpatient attendances.

Hospitals follow national guidelines on scheduling outpatients that require that they reschedule them within six weeks of the original appointment date, taking account of the patient’s availability to attend.

In recent years, the HSE has expanded local access to outpatient clinics in Ennis with the opening of the new OPD on the Kilrush Road, including new specialties such as rheumatology, paediatric general surgery and a consultant-led respiratory clinic.

In 2024, the number of new outpatient attendances at Ennis Hospital grew by 23%, ahead of any other hospital within the HSE Mid-West.

This is not to minimise the distress or inconvenience to any patient who has their appointment or procedure deferred and we continue to make every effort to ensure affected patients are rescheduled as soon as possible.